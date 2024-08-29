Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita and four members of AfroStar Kids Academy warmed many hearts as they drank Kalyppo and danced in a video

In the video, they danced to Nigerian musician Naira Marley's Soapy while showing off the differently favoured drinks they held

The video excited many social media users as they cheered them in the comments while talking about their admiration for their dance moves

Talented dancer Afronita and selected members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids, were captured drinking Kalyppo and dancing in a video.

This comes after Afroninta signed an ambassadorial deal with the drinks and beverages company and announced it on social media on August 8, 2024.

Afronita and ASKA members drink Kalyppo

In the video, BGT star Afronita and four other AfroStar Kids Academy members were captured drinking their packs of Kalyppo juice, each with a different flavour.

They displayed incredible dance moves to Nigerian musician Naira Marley's Soapy while showing off the Kalyppo drinks.

Meanwhile, the video was a shared post on the Instagram pages of Afrionita and her mentee Afroniellaaa.

Afronita and ASKA members dancing.

Reactions to Afronita's Kalyppo dance video

The video excited many of Afronita's followers and that of Afroniella as they thronged the comment section to cheer them on.

Others also mentioned Afronita's nickname, Mama Kalyppo, as they talked about the BGT star being the right ambassador for the Kalyppo brand.

Below are the opinions of fans:

afroniellaaa said:

"Màma Kalyppo and ASKA Babies❤️🌟"

afrostarkidsacademy said:

"@kalyppojuice is the game changer😄"

yaaskinkyhands said:

"Yassss 😍😍 When Kalyppo gives your knees the sweet juice to go low 😄🔥"

priscy_a.brago said:

"Mamma Kalypo n her beautiful Stars⭐️😍😍❤️❤️❤️"

musliyatu said:

"Mama Kalyppo, kalyppoying with her babies 🧃🧃🌟🩷🩷🩷💕"

jacque__john said:

"Eeii ASKA are enjoying paaah😢🩷"

gideondanie1 said:

"This one over sweeettttttttttt❤️🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️ @afronitaaa"

Afronita completes UG Level 300

YEN.com.gh reported that talented dancer Afronita's mentee, Afroniellaaa took to social media to celebrate her after announcing that she had completed Level 300 at the University of Ghana, Legon.

In the Instagram post, Afroniellaaa was overwhelmed with emotions as she talked about how proud she was to see her mentor make it to the final year of university.

Many of Afronita's fans congratulated her in the comment section of the post and left set messages for her.

