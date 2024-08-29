Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, will turn four on Friday, August 30, 2024

A video of Island sharing a lovely moment with her mother has popped up on the internet ahead of her birthday

The adorable video, which shows the girl telling her mother she loves her and giving her a kiss, has warmed hearts

Island Frimpong, the daughter of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, is set to turn four years old.

Ahead of her birthday on Friday, August 30, 2024, a video of Island and her mother sharing a bonding moment has emerged online.

The video on Island's Instagram page shows the girl sitting in a car and looking beautiful with her nicely braided hair and flower dress.

Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, blows her a kiss. Photo source: @fellamakafui, @islandfrimpong

In a chat with Island, Fella Makafui was heard telling the girl she loved her, and she quickly responded, "You too," before affirming with a yes after her mother asked if she loved her.

The mother asked Island, her only daughter with her former husband, to blow her a kiss, which she gladly obliged with her left hand. She then turned to show the other side of her head upon her mother's request.

Sharing the video, Island's account informed her followers that the next day was going to be her birthday.

Watch Island's video below:

Fans celebrate Fella Makafui's daughter

The video triggered many responses from Island's followers, who celebrated her birthday in advance.

Medikal on Fella Makafui relationship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had shared details of his current relationship with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

The rapper indicated that he and Fella Makafui are entirely focused on co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong

Medikal said he has no resentment towards Fella Makafui despite the public fallout after their divorce.

