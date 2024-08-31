Ghanaian musician Esther Smith shook the Perez Dome in Accra with a powerful event on Friday, August 30, 2024

Many celebrities and noncelebrities thronged the Perez Dome to support the renowned musician

Ghanaians have praised Esther Smith on an excellent show, labelling her as the GOAT of Ghanaian music

The Perez Chapel International, popularly known as Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, came alive with a powerful music concert by renowned Ghanaian musician Esther Smith, who had been away for a long time.

Esther Smith brought together lovers of great Ghanaian gospel tunes to praise and worship with her. The celebrated Gospel artiste also invited talented colleagues in the music industry to come and support her.

Online videos show event patrons having a good time at the Perez Dome. Esther Smith resurrected her Ghanaian music career on August 31, 2024, with her powerful event held a week after she performed in Kumasi.

Highlights from the event

Interesting events occurred during the concert, including a massive turnout of celebrities and noncelebrities.

Many celebrities thronged the Perez Dome on Friday night, some attending as attendees and others performing at the concert.

The KSS team, led by their boss, Kwadwo Sheldon, was present. Other influencers were also captured at the scene. Abeiku Santana, the show's MC, A-Plus, and others were also present. Great musicians such as Nana Yaw Asare, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Joe Beecham, and OJ were all at the scene.

Dancegod Llyod and Allo Danny perform on stage

Two talented Ghanaian dancers were privileged to be invited to perform at the music concert. Dancegod Llyod and his co-dancer Allo Dancer thrilled the audience with their captivating moves.

Kwadwo Sheldon gets Esther Snith's blessing

Renowned content creator Kwadwo Sheldon was also blessed to attend the event, as the famous singer called him on stage, laid her hands on him, and blessed him.

Esther Smith talks about prophecy of her life

