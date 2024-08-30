Esther Smith is gearing up for the second edition of her first concerts since she returned to Ghana

Ahead of the upcoming edition in Accra, the gospel musician recounted her journey to the top

She opened up about how her mum fell pregnant at a young age and she was almost not born

Ghanaian gospel music luminary Esther Smith has opened up about how her mother conceived her during her school days.

In a recent promotional interview for her upcoming concert, Esther Smith got personal and recounted her mother's plan to get rid of her pregnancy.

It took the intervention of God and some relatives for Esther Smith's mother to rescind her decision because she was afraid of her father.

Esther Smith speaks about her life-changing prophecy. Phot source: Instagram/EstherSmithmusic.

Esther Smith shares her life-changing prophecy

The multiple award-winning singer said her mother told her the story after her high-striding gospel music career had taken off.

“My mother said she met a pastor who told her that the baby she was carrying would grow to become useful to Ghana. So, when God started lifting me, she told me about the story. This intervention led to my father learning of the situation. My father did not like the idea of giving birth either, but when the woman reported to him, he quickly intervened.”

Today, the gospel music star is one of the most revered voices in the music industry. Her career began in 2000 after her first album, Gye No Di, earned three awards at the 2003 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

The gospel music star then took a long hiatus from music and relocated abroad. Despite thi, she still commands a towering influence in Ghana.

Her decision to return to Ghana and host her first concert in about a decade sparked a frenzy online.

Esther Smith talks about her career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Esther Smith had taken fans back to what she used to do before she became a gospel singer.

The Som No Yie hitmaker said she had a knack for graphic designing and recounted her stint as an employee with a printing firm.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, she shared her experience using several graphic designing tools, including Corel Draw.

