President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo, got married to Maxwell Kofi Jumah's son, Kwabena Jumah

Edwina showed off an impressive sense of fashion with her choice of wedding gown and kente for the traditional ceremony

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a look at one of the kente gowns Edwina wore for the marriage ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, one of the daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo recently got married in a high-profile wedding.

Edwina tied the knot with Kwabena Jumah, the son of GIHOC Distilleries CEO Maxwell Kofi Jumah, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The wedding had many talking points including the appearance of Nigerian businessman and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote.

Edwina Akufo-Addo's wedding Photo source: @pistisgh, @kenteoke2

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Apart from the top dignitaries at the wedding, Edwina's sense of fashion at the ceremony gave social media users a lot to talk about.

A video of one of the kente outfits Edwina wore for her traditional wedding has popped up showing intimate details.

Edwina Akufo-Addo's kente dress with 500 peacock

The video shared on Instagram by Edwina's fashion designer, Pistis Ghana, shows the kente dress in a shade of deep pink colour. It had some shiny designs.

The train of the dress had pieces of peacock feathers attached and they were literally sweeping the floor. According to Pistis, the peacock feathers, 500 in number, were hand-sewn together and attached to the dress to form the train.

On the whole dress, the designer described it as bespoke ruffled kente which was specially made with the personality of Edwina in mind.

Edwina's bespoke kente earns praise

After seeing Edwina's dress, many social media have been impressed. Some took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

mckinneyhammond said:

"Spectacular!"

its_just_yaa said:

"Simply GORGEOUS . Very different from the usual Kaba and Slit."

akosua_pleasure said:

"Everything on point ."

karenkashkane said:

"A masterpiece in deed! ❤️."

Photos of Edwina Akufo-Addo's wedding gown pop up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that photos showing Edwina Akufo-Addo rocking her wedding gown had popped up. The white-coloured gown looked like an antique-designed dress.

The long-sleeved dress looks to have been made from a lace-like material with petal-like designs covering the lace.

Edwina's wedding gown which had a fluffy underpart, from the waist down did a perfect job of covering her.

Source: YEN.com.gh