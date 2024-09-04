Sarkodie has shown his support for Kweku Smoke after the rapper released his much-anticipated album, Born In Hell

The rapper took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to say that the album was what he was listening to for the day

In the comments section of Sarkodie's post, many Ghanaians praised him for supporting Kweku Smoke's project

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shown his support for fellow artiste Kweku Smoke following the release of Smoke's new album, 'Born In Hell.'

Sarkodie took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share the album cover and a link to the project, declaring it as his listening choice for the day.

This public endorsement from one of Ghana's most influential musicians did not go unnoticed. Kweku Smoke thanked Landlord for his support.

The comments section of Sarkodie's post was filled with praise as fans applauded his gesture of support for Kweku Smoke. Many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for Sarkodie's willingness to promote young artistes.

'Born In Hell' has been a much-anticipated release and has received positive reviews from social media users. Kweku Smoke touched on a lot of deep themes in the project, sharing personal experiences and struggles that many Ghanaians could relate to.

Ghanaians praise Sarkodie and Kweku Smoke

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mkofiiii said:

"You dey understand the support your own pass! "

Kisyaggi commented:

"#BornInHell touch one song wey be your favorite and bless with a verse obidi"

KinqGaza said:

"You need to be on a remix with him🙏🏻"

MrChrisbrain1 commented:

"Some songs are meant to vibe with n sark understand that"

AyigbeC said:

"Sark Wei dier you for remix HOLY GHOST o"

Fameye and Kweku Smoke

Sarkodie is not the only one who loves Kweku Smoke. Popular singer Fameye is also a big admirer of the rapper.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Fameye expressed this interest in a social media post.

The singer emphasised that he would love to create a tape for the rapper, exciting many music lovers. Fans of the musician urged them to make the potential project happen.

