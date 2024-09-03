Kweku Smoke is set to release a new album titled Born In Hell, and he has dropped a teaser video ahead of the release of the project

In the video, the musician sang his song Holy Ghost, a track which is going to feature on the album and Ghanaians were impressed

The musician has been in the trends since he dropped the video, with many expressing their love for the song and praising his lyricism

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke is gearing up for the release of his new album, 'Born In Hell,' on September 4, 2024. Ahead of the album's debut, Smoke has released a teaser video featuring the track 'Holy Ghost,' which will be included on the album.

Kweku Smoke readies to drop brand new album, Born In Hell. Photo source: kwekusmoke

Source: Instagram

The teaser video shows Smoke performing 'Holy Ghost,' a song that addresses his personal struggles and family issues.

The footage, which showed the rapper rapping amidst a fleet of luxury vehicles, has gone viral, sparking conversation on social media about his ability as an MC. Many lovers of hip-hop music have praised the rapper's lyrical skill and the emotional depth of his music.

The upcoming album is expected to explore themes of struggle and perseverance. Early reactions to the teaser suggest that 'Born In Hell' will be a significant project for Kweku Smoke, who has been on the lips of many Ghanaians for some time now after releasing songs like 'Agyekum', 'Jah Guide' and 'Young Boy' in 2024.

Ghanaians anticipate Kweku Smoke's album

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SIKAENA1 said:

"The way afa ama wo no I’m happy oooo"

Great_Ansong wrote:

"The storyline is super lit 🔥 Big Smoke 💨"

efo_phil said:

"The only Rapper in GH, the rest just dey joke"

Opresii commented:

"Ghana J Cole all bangers no features🔥"

Source: YEN.com.gh