Kweku Smoke Releases Ten-Track Album Born In Hell, Ghanaians Excited About Project
- Kweku Smoke has released his ten-track project, 'Born In Hell' and Ghanaian music lovers are in love with the tune
- The first song off the project 'Holy Ghost', was teased earlier by the rapper, generating a buzz prior to the release of the project
- On Born In Hell, the rapper shows his musical craftsmanship and ability behind the mic as he touches on themes of struggle, perseverance and success
Kweku Smoke has released his latest album, Born In Hell, and it has quickly become a hit with music fans in Ghana.
The ten-track project, which was preceded by the teaser of its first song, Holy Ghost, has generated significant buzz and praise.
Born In Hell, released on September 4, 2024, explores a range of themes, including struggle, perseverance, and success. On the project, Kweku Smoke delved into personal experiences, shedding light on the hardships he faced growing up and the significant role money has played in his life.
On songs like My Youth and Cheddar, the musician offered guidance to young people on financial management, using his platform for educational purposes aside from entertainment.
Ghanaians praise Kweku Smoke
The album's release has generated extensive discussion on X (formerly Twitter), where fans have discussed and analysed the project. The reception of the album has been generally positive.
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below:
AbeikuLytle said:
"I listened to the new Kweku Smoke on my morning walk today and didn’t want the tape to end. You don’t even realize it’s music."
KwakuMingor3 commented:
"When we talk of current form is this boy called “Kweku Smoke”! dey Form! Negga summarize all wanna daily problems put in music."
Kaypoisson1 wrote:
"Right now Old boy doesn’t Advice us during Morning Devotion anymore “ Kay B) Kweku smoke nwom mmienu na y3nb) mpae3 nda Nyame ase“ Afutuo b3n na ky3n kweku Nwom?"
Fameye wants to work with Kweku Smoke
Ghanaians, including musician Fameye, are in love with Kweku Smoke.
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, in a post on social media, he expressed interest in working with the talented rapper.
Fameye mentioned that he was interested in creating a project with Kweku Smoke. The idea was gladly welcomed by fans of the two artistes.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
