Nana Ama McBrown Advises Ghanaians On How To Handle Money: "You Have To Save"
- Nana Ama McBrown has advised Ghanaians on how to handle their money and also save for the future
- The actress used herself as an example, sharing certain strategies she uses to save her money efficiently
- She mentioned that saving little by little can make a significant impact on the financial fortunes of people
Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has advised Ghanaians on how to manage their finances effectively in an episode of her Onua Showtime program.
She touched on the importance of saving and building financial security.
The actress explained that she divides her money into four parts.
One part she left untouched for savings, while the other three are used for important financial obligations. This system, she said, helps her manage her money efficiently while ensuring she saves for the future.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
She emphasised that saving, even in small amounts, can lead to significant financial growth over time. McBrown stressed consistency and discipline.
Her comments sparked reactions from social media users. Some Ghanaians were impressed by the tips, while others felt they were not financially buoyant enough to apply them.
McBrown sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
Ekua Minaj said:
"You can’t do dis wen u earn 400gh"
Apedo Emmanuel commented:
"We thank you so much may God blessed you everyday"
HIS GODDESS said:
"My friend will be like Wo di3 dabia woni sika 🤣💔Charlie use strategy ooh"
Ara Bee🐝commented:
"Just imagine your pay 500gh every month how you divide ham"
Ntiwaah said:
"Please those saying the earn small , it doesn’t mattter…save little by little it will multiply, if you can save if you have little you can definitely save if you get big…"
McBrown gives out money
McBrown has an impressive saving habit, but that does not stop her from being a cheerful giver.
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress celebrated Maame Dokono on her 80th birthday.
McBrown sprayed GH¢100 notes on Maame Dokono during her birthday party and launch.
Ghanaians hailed McBrown for being generous with the 80-year-old amid her celebration.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.