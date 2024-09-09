Nana Ama McBrown has advised Ghanaians on how to handle their money and also save for the future

The actress used herself as an example, sharing certain strategies she uses to save her money efficiently

She mentioned that saving little by little can make a significant impact on the financial fortunes of people

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has advised Ghanaians on how to manage their finances effectively in an episode of her Onua Showtime program.

She touched on the importance of saving and building financial security.

The actress explained that she divides her money into four parts.

One part she left untouched for savings, while the other three are used for important financial obligations. This system, she said, helps her manage her money efficiently while ensuring she saves for the future.

She emphasised that saving, even in small amounts, can lead to significant financial growth over time. McBrown stressed consistency and discipline.

Her comments sparked reactions from social media users. Some Ghanaians were impressed by the tips, while others felt they were not financially buoyant enough to apply them.

McBrown sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ekua Minaj said:

"You can’t do dis wen u earn 400gh"

Apedo Emmanuel commented:

"We thank you so much may God blessed you everyday"

HIS GODDESS said:

"My friend will be like Wo di3 dabia woni sika 🤣💔Charlie use strategy ooh"

Ara Bee🐝commented:

"Just imagine your pay 500gh every month how you divide ham"

Ntiwaah said:

"Please those saying the earn small , it doesn’t mattter…save little by little it will multiply, if you can save if you have little you can definitely save if you get big…"

McBrown gives out money

McBrown has an impressive saving habit, but that does not stop her from being a cheerful giver.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress celebrated Maame Dokono on her 80th birthday.

McBrown sprayed GH¢100 notes on Maame Dokono during her birthday party and launch.

Ghanaians hailed McBrown for being generous with the 80-year-old amid her celebration.

