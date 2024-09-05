A young entrepreneur returned to the corporate world after earning only GH¢580 in six months of running her business

Initially relying on her savings, she struggled to sustain herself as the business couldn't meet her financial needs.

While some sympathised with her on social media, others encouraged her to rethink and try again

An entrepreneur has returned to the corporate world after facing financial challenges in her business.

After six months of leaving her formal job to venture into entrepreneurship, the lady made a meagre amount, which made her rethink her decision.

In a Facebook post, a friend of the lady said she made a profit of GH¢580 only during her six months as an entrepreneur.

However, according to Jennifer-Nicole Kofie, her friend initially did not feel it because she was living off her savings. But after six months, the savings dwindled, and the business currently cannot cater to all her needs.

Netizens encourage entrepreneur not to quit

Several people commented on the post. Some shared their entrepreneurial experiences, while others encouraged the lady to re-strategise and start her business again. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Dede RychDee said:

“Entrepreneurship is all about consistency, sacrifices and more hard work oooo. I left banking for what I am doing now cos its way better. Wasn't rosy 6 years ago but am smiling now”

Prince Nyame wrote:

“Your friend didn't really plan well. 😕 I've been in Entrepreneurship about 6 years alongside corporate work...but Entrepreneurship gives me about 4 times my salary. It hasn't been that easy tho, but determination, sacrifices and hardwork made it possible 💪”

Muhammur Gazaf Jibril said:

“It’s not easy that’s why the richest people today are entrepreneurs. If it was that easy everyone will do it. At least she tried. I pray she finds her feet again someday and continue from where she left.”

Philo Mina Kpitinge wrote:

“I didnt get that patience too😁😁 My savings became my haven, I had to abort mission prematurely, after we've gathered enough financially, emotionally and psychologically we'll definitely try again”

Akosua Sylvia said:

“Entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone Hwe 😹😹😹”

Hrh Nahna wrote:

“Your friend should have done that as side business”

Nana Adjoa Kesewaa Papabi said:

“I failed in 4 different businesses till I settled on one. She doesn’t know 😂😂😂”

Entrepreneur prospers after receiving Otumfuo's blessing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an American business owner expressed joy for coming to Ghana to receive the blessing of Otumfuo.

In a video, she said meeting with the revered Asante King has boosted her business

Many people who commented on her video congratulated her.

