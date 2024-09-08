Actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her idol and veteran actress Maame Dokono at her 80th birthday celebration and book launch

In a video going viral online, the Onua Showtime host was seen spraying GH¢100 notes on the veteran actress

Many people hailed McBrown for being generous, while others loved how Maame Dokono was being celebrated

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was at the 80th birthday party of veteran actress and television personality Grace Omaboe, aka Maame Dokono.

McBrown sprays GH¢100 notes on Maame Dokono at her 80th birthday party. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @iamamamcbrown

McBrown at Maame Dokono's birthday party

At Maame Dokono's book launch and 80th birthday party, Nana Ama McBrown was there to show her love and to celebrate her.

Many celebrities, family and friends were there to celebrate the veteran actress, including her three daughters and handsome son, who stole the show with their sparkling outfits.

In a video circulating on social media, Maame Dokono was seated around a table with close friends when McBrown approached her and sprayed GH¢100 notes on her while singing and dancing.

Video of McBrown spraying money on Maame Dokono.

Reactions to the video of McBrown and Maame Dokono

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users who talked about Mrs McBrown Mensah's generosity.

Others also talked about Maame Dokono being McBrown's idol and how they admired how she celebrated her 80th birthday.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

gurlboss_mimi said:

"I love Nana Ama so I will do same for her when she’s also celebrating her 80 years birthday 🙏🙏🥰"

sarahsante55 said:

"As u rain money cheerfully on ur elderly industry mate, nana may yours be × her age 👏mac brown always put small on people face ❤️"

whats_up_gh said:

"When the woman you look up to is 80 years 👏🏾👏🏾❤️"

nkolaa_ne3ma said:

"5,000gh cedis . Nana woy3 show ger we love you"

effie_blessing said:

"See me smiling like Mumu. Nana u will livelong than Maame Dokono. Nyame nhyira wo. U shall also be celebrated papabi🙏"

agnesagbotsu1 said:

"Nana really has a beautiful heart 😍😍😍"

stellathe_star77 said:

"When the person you look up to is 80 years 🙌❤️ this is why in Ghana it’s Nana ooooo nana Brimm 😍"

McBrown showers Empress Gifty with GH¢50 notes

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown showered gospel musician Empress Gifty with GH¢50 notes during her powerful performance at her headline concert, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC).

The gospel singer was so glad to see the seasoned actress at her show that she hugged her joyfully during her performance.

The video excited many people as they thronged the comment section to hail Mrs McBrown Mensah.

