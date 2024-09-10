Wendy Shay, via her Shay Foundation, won an award for the Philanthropy and Charity-child support category at the 2024 Forty under 40 Awards

The singer's foundation, in a social media post, celebrated the award win and thanked the organisers for the recognition

Many fans thronged to the comment section to congratulate Wendy Shay on her latest award win

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has earned recognition for her philanthropic works with the Shay Foundation.

Wendy Shay's Foundation wins an award for Their philanthropic works. Photo source: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay's foundation wins prestigious award

The Rufftown Records signee's Shay Foundation won the award for Philanthropy and Charity-child support at the 2024 edition of the Forty under 40 awards.

Wendy Shay's foundation took to Instagram to share photos from the event and celebrate their latest achievement for positively impacting the lives of people in various communities in Ghana.

The foundation also expressed gratitude to the public for voting for it to win the prestigious award and pledged to continue with its numerous philanthropic projects.

In the caption of the social media post, they wrote:

"Over the weekend the Shay Foundation won an award for the Philanthropy and Charity-child support at this year’s @40u40awardsgh. On behalf of our founder @wendyshayofficial , we want to thank the 40 under 40 awards for recognizing our impact and also to each and everyone who voted and has been of great support to the NGO. As the saying goes, the Purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others- Albert Schweitzer. We will continue to help and support lifes in our small way. God bless us all."

Wendy Shay has brought smiles to several less privileged persons in Ghana via her Shay Foundation. In February 2024, she donated items to patients and new mothers at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for her 28th birthday celebrations.

Check out the social media post below:

Fans congratulate Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay's foundation's award win triggered many reactions from fans, who thronged to the comment section to share congratulatory messages. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these remarks below:

konadu3774 commented:

"My Queen 👸 May God bless you 🙏🎉❤️."

heaven_ba commented:

"Congrats 🎊 ❤️."

who_knws_steem commented:

"Congrats mama❤️."

kwame_kelz commented:

"Congratulations to Queen Shay. She really deserves it."

abejohn456 commented:

"Congrats Wendy. More wins to come."

