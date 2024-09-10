Ghanaian Youtuber Wode Maya's marriage to his Kenyan wife, Miss Trudy, is two years old

The viral power couple took to social media to relish their union after what appears to be a slight celebration of their marital milestone

Their best moments from the modest celebration have popped up on social media

In 2022, Ghanaian globetrotter and YouTuber Wode Maya tied the knot with his Kenyan girlfriend Miss Trudy.

The digital content creators have become a power couple across Africa following their strides in their individual endeavours.

Miss Trudy took to social media to celebrate her two-year journey with Wode Maya with a heartfelt message saying,

"Today marks 2 years of marriage to my bestie! life wouldn’t be the same without you. I love you like I have never loved before! Happy anniversary to us!"

She shared photos with her Ghanaian husband, who appeared to have surprised her with a hamper to celebrate their marital milestone.

The celebration comes after Miss Trudy's infamous remarks in a recent interview sparked rumours about their divorce.

Wode Maya and Miss Trudy thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wode May and Miss Trudey's marital milestone.

Donpablo Tv said:

"Wodemaya this your marriage motivates me to get married the same year in November."

Nana Kwame Agyeman-Prempeh wrote:

"Happy Anniversary Kobina and Gertrude. Remember you are in for your life times! More great grace upon your lives and missions to fulfill it , in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ. Enjoy!!"

Alexander N. Mieze noted:

"I am confused just the other day I saw.... eish happy anniversary to the both of yall."

Richworld BA remarked:

"when you see the veins on the neck, you know our sister is in love. happy anniversary to you"

Jolly Quotes added:

"We heard that you broke up now this? We're finally relieved at last. Congratulations to you & we're wishing you all the best.💕"

Wode Maya shakes off divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya has dismissed rumours that his marriage with Miss Trudy was in jeopardy.

The YouTuber shared a video of a farm date with his wife and later shared loved-up photos of them together as a subtle reaction to the rumours.

