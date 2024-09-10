King Promise celebrated a report naming him the most streamed Ghanaian male artiste of all time in a post on X

The musician quoted a post on the social media platform announcing the extension of his lead on the streaming charts, and he was impressed by the milestone

King Promise, however, noted that he does not chase records but was thankful to his fans for their support

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation King Promise has celebrated reports that he has made history as the most streamed male artiste of all time from Ghana.

This reported achievement was highlighted in a post on X, which confirmed that the musician continues to extend his lead on streaming platforms.

King Promise responded to the post with a mix of gratitude and humility, acknowledging the milestone.

He sent a message to fans expressing his appreciation for their support. He also attributed the milestone to God's blessings.

In his post, he wrote:

"Of ALL TIME 😊 ! TBH I no dey try to set or break records but i’m thankful for the best fans in the world. 5 Star sh!t. God’s blessings."

However, a few social media users doubted the report.

Ghanaians celebrate King Promise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Idofakts said:

"You are biggest musician and our greatest export to the international world right now, and we trust you to do bigger projects and songs coming soon"

scriptu30429570 commented:

"Promise nor dey talk much. He just dey work"

QwekuKingRTB said:

"You chop royalties money paa ohh. Bless we the fans again erh boss"

CFCSARFO wrote:

"This is what we call show working, not jumping aimlessly from one place to another with unnecessary media hype"

Black Sherif celebrates Boomplay streams

In another story, King Promise's colleague artiste Black Sherif also celebrated another milestone of his own.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the musician amassed 500 million streams on the streaming platform Boomplay.

The musician, like King Promise, gave a nod to his fans who made the milestone possible by supporting his music.

Black Sherif also said his album was dropping soon, an announcement that made many music lovers happy.

