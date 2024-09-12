Shatta Wale has expressed admiration for Serwaa Amihere's beauty following a statement from a fan

The dancehall star reacted after a fan pointed out his public show of fondness for the media personality

Shatta Wale had earlier taken to X with a post to celebrate Serwaa Amihere's strides in the industry

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has openly expressed admiration for media personality Serwaa Amihere's beauty after a fan highlighted his fondness for her on social media.

Shatta Wale admires Serwaa Amihere's beauty in a viral social media post. Photo source: shattawalegh, serwaaamihere

The fan suggested that Shatta Wale seemed to have a soft spot for Serwaa, and in response, the musician acknowledged her attractiveness in a playful manner, adding love emojis to his reply.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has shown appreciation for Serwaa Amihere. Earlier, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate her, sharing photos of her and writing a sweet message in her honour.

His public expression of admiration for the media personality drew reactions from netizens who agreed with the musician on Serwaa's elegance.

The musician was also spotted on the timeline defending Serwaa after some naysayers passed negative comments about her.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions over Serwaa Amihere

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NICKS_PIZZA80 said:

"U love this girl oo… Adey see in your eyes paaa"

donsonlover commented:

"But seriously speaking this girl really fine ooo."

FreshTasteOne wrote:

"Father the wey u dey feel SA u for do song give her oo.. Banger already"

iamnanaekow said:

"Nii nie .ony3 na di3 kwa ☑️☑️😂😂I salute you sir"

Pasky_wan said:

"Eii Papa Nii nie.The tedua hene."

delali9_samuel wrote:

"Eii 3fo Nii Mantse 😹😹"

Henrysm23850390 said:

"Na only this lady fine for Ghana 🇬🇭"

Shatta Wale blasts government

Shatta Wale, aside from fawning over Serwaa Amihere, has used his platform to address more important matters.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the musician voiced his displeasure over the lack of functioning streetlights in Accra.

Shatta Wale was not pleased that Ghanaians and politicians had ignored the issue plaguing the nation's capital city.

