Shatta Wale, in a social media post, praised media personality Serwaa Amihere for her career exploits

The dancehall artiste shared beautiful photos of Serwaa Amihere and expressed his admiration for her

Shatta Wale's social media post about Serwaa Amihere triggered mixed reactions from fans

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has praised media personality Serwaa Amihere for her career exploits.

Shatta Wale eulogises Serwaa Amihere for her achievements as a media personality. Photo source: @shattawalegh @Serwaa_Amihere

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale eulogises Serwaa Amihere

Shatta Wale took to his X page to share beautiful photos of Serwaa Amihere with a celebratory message.

The SM Boss lavished praise on Serwaa Amihere for her strides as a broadcaster in the Ghanaian mainstream media landscape.

He said that the GHOne TV presenter deserves to be celebrated for what she has accomplished in her career since she burst onto the scene about eight years ago.

Shatta Wale acknowledged Serwaa Amihere as a hardworking individual who has continued to make an impact and become an influential figure for many aspiring young journalists.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker hailed Serwaa Amihere for her beauty, calling her "GH's finest".

He wrote:

"Today I am celebrating you for your Hardwork and achievements. God bless you @Serwaa_Amihere Gh Finest🥂🥰😍."

Shatta Wale's social media post garnered a response from Serwaa, who also expressed her love and admiration for the musician.

Check out the social media posts below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's social media post

Shatta Wale's celebration of Serwaa Amihere's exploits triggered mixed reactions from many fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@leadusthere commented:

"But you'll turn and call another woman's HARDWORK as TOTOWORK. Such a hypocrite. Nyame b3tua woka."

@Teekay_y1 commented:

"This "Hardwork" you mentioned only few will understand. They don't know even "Toto works" sef you for be hard."

@lalrain2 commented:

"We pray you no go get issues plus her the next two days."

@Papa_gyimii commented:

"She’s pretty. My Idolo too be fine boy."

@FreshTasteOne commented:

"Father the wey u dey feel SA u for do song give her oo.. Banger already 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@GhPeprah1 commented:

"She deserves it. She’s one of my top favourite characters in the country ❤️."

Shatta Wale fumes over malfunctioning streetlights

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale fumed over many malfunctioning streetlights in Accra during the night.

The dancehall artiste criticised Ghanaian citizens for failing to hold the political leaders accountable for not performing their duties.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh