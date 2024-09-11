Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong have captivated hearts with a recent moment shared online

The skilled young pre-schooler was spotted following her mother's lead during a beauty grooming session

Fans thronged the comments section to admire the bond between Fella Makafui and her brilliant daughter

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui recently posted a heartwarming mummy-daughter moment on social media, exciting numerous fans.

The renowned actress and entrepreneur was seen in a white towel, locked in a makeup session in the video.

Fella Makafui's daughter Island Frimpong flaunts her makeup skills. Photo source: Instagram/FellaMakafui, Instagram/IslandFrimpong

The YOLO star's four-year-old daughter, with her former partner Medikal, tagged along carefully following her mum's lead.

Island Frimpong is a young pre-schooler and a student of Yvonne Nelson's new school.

Despite her age, the young girl seems to have already acquired some makeup skills, especially considering her mum's beauty grooming business, Beauty By Fella.

With a mirror in one hand and a makeup brush in the other, she experimented with colours while conversing with Fella Makafui.

The Ghanaian actress, impressed with Island's efforts, shared their moment on social media, saying:

"Our makeup session 😩😩 island will shake me but I won’t panic."

Island Frimpong's impressive makeup skills and boldness in expressing her thoughts to her mum intrigued fans.

Fella Makafui and Island thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fella Makafui and Island's heartwarming makeup session.

edem4580 said:

Awww such an adorable little girl. You’re truly blessed. Look after her for my son ooo 😊. I strayed and fell in love in UK to a non Ghanaian but my son God wiling will surely marry from Ghana 🙏🏾

efyacutiepie wrote:

I don’t want to ask the school miss @islandfrimpong attends ooo before she will come and tell me that her school didn’t pay her to advertise for them 🫢🤐😀 lemme pass eee

adda_eve noted:

"Yes you heard our president right,when she finish before you can talk to her 😀😀😀😃

shanzy_ama_serwaa remarked:

"Another ancestor has escaped. Aswear Island dey be. Is the ‘I look nice for me."

_maame_efua_xx added:

"She said “why” 😂😂😍… not me smiling foolishly here😍😍. So cute 🥰"

