Black Sherif Supports Ara The Jay As Music Video For Their Song Drops
- Black Sherif has shown support for his 'Jesus Christ 2' collaborator Ara The Jay after the music video for the song was released
- The musician shared a snippet of the newly released music video on his Instagram page and congratulated Ara The Jay
- Black Sherif was featured on the song by the up-and-coming musician with influence bringing attention to the song and the artiste
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Black Sherif has shown his support for Ara The Jay following the release of the music video for their collaboration, 'Jesus Christ 2'.
The popular musician shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram page, congratulating the up-and-coming artist on the release.
Black Sherif's involvement in the song has brought significant attention to both the track and Ara The Jay. His feature has helped the song gain more listeners, boosting Ara The Jay's visibility in the music scene.
The video's release has further amplified the song's reach, attracting more viewers and fans. In the comments section of Black Sherif's post, many Ghanaians expressed admiration for the young musician's supportive nature, praising him for backing his colleague artiste.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
Black Sherif receives praise
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
c.hellboy_ said:
"Kwaku 🔥🔥drop the album for we in the zongo!!"
dannymarley_1 said:
"YAYA NEVER LEFT HES HERE TILL THY KINGDOM COME AMEN."
youss.ifx commented:
"Blacko he never stop to amazing us 🔥🔥🔥❤️🇧🇯&🇬🇭"
father_mozz said:
"Always waiting n never been disappointed 🔥🔥🔥 kk Rasta"
king_pilato_changes commented:
"I call him BEAST OF GHANA 🇬🇭 MISIC ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️###THE REST ARE BOMB 💣"
obums_trend said:
"You are always confronting me with your song 🎧 🇬🇭"
lifeoftension77 commented:
"My king 👑 ❤️I too love u pass my Papa"
Black Sherif's Boomplay record
Black Sherif's influence in the industry is backed up by streaming numbers. The musician recently set an unprecedented record.
YEN.com.gh reported that the musician accumulated 500 million streams on Boomplay and was recognised for his work.
The streaming service gave Black Sherif a plaque, which he could be seen holding in a video. The musician attributed the achievement to support from his fans.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.