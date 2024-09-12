Black Sherif has shown support for his 'Jesus Christ 2' collaborator Ara The Jay after the music video for the song was released

The musician shared a snippet of the newly released music video on his Instagram page and congratulated Ara The Jay

Black Sherif was featured on the song by the up-and-coming musician with influence bringing attention to the song and the artiste

Black Sherif has shown his support for Ara The Jay following the release of the music video for their collaboration, 'Jesus Christ 2'.

Black Sherif shows support to new artiste Ara The Jay on social media. Photo source: blacksherif, arathejay

Source: Instagram

The popular musician shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram page, congratulating the up-and-coming artist on the release.

Black Sherif's involvement in the song has brought significant attention to both the track and Ara The Jay. His feature has helped the song gain more listeners, boosting Ara The Jay's visibility in the music scene.

The video's release has further amplified the song's reach, attracting more viewers and fans. In the comments section of Black Sherif's post, many Ghanaians expressed admiration for the young musician's supportive nature, praising him for backing his colleague artiste.

Black Sherif receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

c.hellboy_ said:

"Kwaku 🔥🔥drop the album for we in the zongo!!"

dannymarley_1 said:

"YAYA NEVER LEFT HES HERE TILL THY KINGDOM COME AMEN."

youss.ifx commented:

"Blacko he never stop to amazing us 🔥🔥🔥❤️🇧🇯&🇬🇭"

father_mozz said:

"Always waiting n never been disappointed 🔥🔥🔥 kk Rasta"

king_pilato_changes commented:

"I call him BEAST OF GHANA 🇬🇭 MISIC ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️###THE REST ARE BOMB 💣"

obums_trend said:

"You are always confronting me with your song 🎧 🇬🇭"

lifeoftension77 commented:

"My king 👑 ❤️I too love u pass my Papa"

Black Sherif's Boomplay record

Black Sherif's influence in the industry is backed up by streaming numbers. The musician recently set an unprecedented record.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician accumulated 500 million streams on Boomplay and was recognised for his work.

The streaming service gave Black Sherif a plaque, which he could be seen holding in a video. The musician attributed the achievement to support from his fans.

