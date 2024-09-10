Black Sherif has amassed 500 million streams on the streaming platform Boomplay, and he showed gratitude to his fans

In a video holding a plaque from Boomplay, he expressed his love for his fans and disclosed that his sophomore album was coming soon

Black Sherif has been teasing the Iron Boy album for some time now, and fans have expressed anticipation for the project

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif recently reached a remarkable milestone, amassing 500 million streams on the popular streaming platform Boomplay.

Black Sherif thanks his fans after attaining the 500 million streams milestone on Boomplay. Photo source: blacksherif

Source: Instagram

To mark the occasion, Boomplay presented him with a commemorative plaque, which he proudly displayed in a celebratory video.

In the video, Black Sherif expressed deep gratitude to his loyal fans, crediting them for their support.

He also disclosed that his second album, Iron Boy, will be released soon. Black Sherif has been teasing the project for several months, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its arrival.

The musician has not released an album since his successful The Villian I Never Was project in 2022. The album amassed several streams and cemented the musician's name as one of the most talented entertainers in Ghana. Hence, expectations for the Iron Boy album are very high.

Black Sherif excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JuniorGrid said:

"😮 Shatta wale fans were celebrating 61 Millon streams a few minutes ago oo hmmm"

Climax84 wrote:

"The album is coming I’m seated"

Rare_Hilda said:

"That was just Warm up. We coming harder"

Jnrbobby2 wrote:

"even in my grave, Blacko will still have my support"

dhokabeatz wrote:

"I trust him. He's that guy"

agyei said:

"the album is coming" no be today we hear this"

Black Sherif speaks about Ara The Jay

Black Sherif's music is doing well across the country, attracting collaborations from young musicians like Ara The Jay. Blacko was excited about the music they created.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician was on the young man's Jesus Christ song, which many fans fell in love with when it was released.

The collaboration was described by Blacko as the epitome of hiplife.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh