Ghanaian rapper Medikal has reacted to Kofi Kinaata's comedic antics after Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II acknowledged his song.

Medikal hypes Kofi Kinaata after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II referenced his song in a speech. Photo source: @medikalbyk @KinaataGh

Medikal hypes Kofi Kinaata

Medikal took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his admiration for Kofi Kinaata's ability to get people laughing.

The rapper, who was impressed, acknowledged his colleague as a "serious comedian" for his social media antics following Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's co-sign.

He wrote:

"Kofi Kinaata is a serious comedian 😂😂."

The Asantehene recently gave a keynote speech at the Ghana Bar Association Annual Conference at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology alongside other influential Ghanaian personalities.

At the event, Otumfuo referenced Kofi Kinaata's lyrics from his 2015 hit single, Susuka, as he emphasised the need to maintain peace and security in Ghana before the December 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Otumfuo's acknowledgement of the song prompted a reaction from the musician, who took to social media to celebrate. An excited Kofi Kinaata shared a video of himself wrapped in a duvet and walking in a hotel hallway like a king.

The Takoradi-based musician also highlighted the impact of the Asantehene's acknowledgement, stating that his music streams, views, and social media interactions have increased since he got the co-sign.

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Medikal's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

@AbdulWahab264 commented:

"@Medikalbyk It’s okay, Kofi Kinaata’s just multitasking—dropping hits and cracking jokes like a pro. Your comedy crown is still safe… for now! 😂😂."

@lukman2330 commented:

"But you and Shatta Wale pass him wallahi."

@IsmailEkow commented:

"And a waaay better musician than you could ever be.. He sansu dey rap pass u🤣."

@KwabenaEric15 commented:

"Wat about shatta wale tooo beyond control?"

@leavingtheends commented:

"But you’re a better comedian than him."

Medikal promises to vote in 2024 elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal shared that he has never gone to a polling station to vote during general elections in Ghana.

The rapper expressed his desire to vote for the first time in the 2024 elections. However, his only challenge was which presidential candidate to vote for.

