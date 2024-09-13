Kwaku Manu, in a video, responded to Funny Face's plea to intervene in his recent issues and rekindle their friendship

The Kumawood actor assured Funny Face that he would reach out to him after seeing his recent social media posts

Kwaku Manu also urged Ghanaians to have sympathy for his colleague amid Funny Face's mental health situation

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has publicly responded to his colleague Funny Face following his recent pleas to rekindle their friendship.

Kwaku Manu addresses Funny Face

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu stated that he had seen multiple videos of Funny Face pleading for his help amid his recent erratic public behaviour, which has raised concerns about his mental health.

The Kumawood actor, currently in the US on summer vacation, assured Funny Face that he would contact him and help him overcome his recent issues.

"Funny Face, I have seen your video. I will call you and then we will talk. God is our helper. He will help you."

Kwaku Manu also appealed to Ghanaians for sympathy for the comic actor, who has ranted on social media many times and made several allegations against his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, musicians Medikal and Shatta Wale, and other influential personalities.

In a recent social media post, Funny Face apologised to Kwaku Manu for their past misunderstandings and begged him to reconsider rekindling their friendship.

He also shared a story of how the Kumawood actor saved him from taking to the streets after a mental health crisis negatively impacted his life.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu chills with a pretty lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu triggered dating rumours after he was spotted visiting a lady at her home in a TikTok video.

The actor was warmly welcomed by the lady to her home and served a meal with wine. They were later spotted conversing with each other.

