Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers, in a video, bonded as they announced a show which was scheduled to happen on September 21, 2024

The two hilarious boxers said the program would be held in Tema New Town and would be a blend of boxing and forms of entertainment

In the comments section of the video shared by Bukom Banku on TikTok, many Ghanaians were happy to see the two arch-rivals bond

Ghanaian boxers Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers have announced a joint entertainment show in Tema New Town on September 21, 2024.

The two, known for their long-standing rivalry, appeared together in a video shared by Bukom Banku on TikTok to promote the event.

Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers bond in a viral video. Photo source: officialbukombanku

Source: TikTok

According to the pair, the show will feature a mix of boxing, singing, and other entertainment activities.

Both Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers said they were prepared to bring a lot of energy to the event. They urged fans to look forward to a night of lively performances and entertainment beyond the boxing ring.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their happiness at seeing the two former rivals bond and collaborate on the show.

Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Daniel Nii Allotey Kpakpo said:

"I remember when Banku went to UK 🇬🇧 teasing Powers and insulting him. Thought they are enemies oo 😂😂😂😂 ohh charley, happy to see these guys"

Asaase Ase said:

"I am happy to see them together... God bless you 2"

Adjeman Parliament commented:

"This is called great partners much respect to y'all"

Sean de Barista wrote:

"Twins who always fight 😂"

Donbortey said:

"Tomorrow they will be fighting again 😂😂"

