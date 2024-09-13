Pa Salieu, in an interview, spoke about his desire to feature Black Sherif and other prominent African and international artistes

The UK rapper opened up about his plans for his music career following his recent release from prison

Pa Salieu's interest in collaborating with Black Sherif excited many fans on social media

UK rapper Pa Salieu expressed interest in collaborating with Ghanaian singer and rapper Black Sherif on a future music project after his return from jail.

The rapper was recently released from prison after serving 21 months of a 33-month sentence for violent disorder.

UK Rapper Pa Salieu expresses an interest in a possible music collaboration with Black Sherif. Photo source: @KING_SALIEU @blacksherif

Source: Twitter

Pa Salieu wants collaboration with Black Sherif

In an interview with UK media outlet Capital Xtra, Pa Salieu discussed his latest song, Belly, and plans to create a music project called Afrikan Alien.

The British-Gambian rapper, renowned for blending elements of Afro-beats, grime and UK drill, expressed his desire to collaborate with Black Sherif and other high-profile African and international artistes.

He said:

"I would put to with artistes like Gazo from France, my broski Burna Boy, BackRoad Gee, Black Sherif, Odumodublvck and Shalipopi."

The Warner Records signee also expressed his excitement and love for Nigeria's Shalipopi's songs and raved about the impact of their potential music collaboration.

Pa Salieu is regarded as one of the hottest rappers in the UK music industry. The UK rapper rose to prominence in 2020 with the release of his song, Frontline, which has amassed over two million views and over three million streams on digital music platforms.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pa Salieu's comments

Pa Salieu's interest in collaborating with Black Sherif triggered excitement among fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

dennnnisssss commented:

"Blackooo pa salieu???😭😭😭🔥 I’m aliveeeeeeeeee."

BNanaofficial! commented:

"Pa Salieu and Sheriff will go madd."

user101 commented:

"Pa Salieu X Black Sheriff X ODUMODU on a record should be criminal.... okay imagine on a JAE 5 BEAT..... madness."

SKengman Swizzy commented:

"Pa Salieu x Black Sheriff button 🔥🔥."

Bismark commented:

"Pa Salieu X Blacko🔥🔥🔥."

welloker commented:

"Black sheriff🔥 that one would go crazy."

Evani commented:

"Buh by Black Sheriff is different being. He is more than hard."

Mcgalvin Osei commented:

"We need that Pa and Blacko collab asap!🦅."

Black Sherif supports AratheJay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif showed his support for AratheJay after releasing the music video for their collaboration, Jesus Christ 2.

The Kilos Milos hitmaker shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram page and congratulated the upcoming artiste on the release.

Source: YEN.com.gh