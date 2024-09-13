Pamela Watara, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked ravishing as she jammed to a highlife song

In the video, the popular socialite had a smile on her face as she sang the tune word for word to the admiration of her followers

Admirers of Pamela flocked to the comments section to praise the socialite's beauty and wondered where she had been

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Pamela Watara has caught the attention of her netizens with a new TikTok video. In the video, she could be seen enjoying a highlife song, singing along with a smile on her face.

Pamela Watara looks ravishing as she sings in her latest video. Photo source: pamela_watara

Pamela Watara, who has a large following on the social media platform, looked good in the video as she sang the tune word for word, drawing admiration from her followers. Her appearance and her happy mood made the video go viral as fans reacted to the post.

The comments section was filled with praise for the socialite's beauty. Many Ghanaians expressed excitement over her return to social media, wondering where she had been in recent months. Many enquired about her well-being and were glad to see her in high spirits.

Pamela Watara video gets reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dejoy0547659316 commented:

"Ur beauty nowadays is a top notch Wwooowww u looking soo much beautiful"

Marcus L Boston author said:

"Ponytail is my favorite hairstyle. You look adorable."

Queen borngreat wrote:

"Sister Pamela I like ur necklace 🤩 I can't love you less"

user4473139951776 said:

"Wow how sweet you are stay blessed you are fine papa"

Abraham commented:

"Beautiful forever and ever bless 🥰🥰🥰 God protect you all the time"

Abbyblack said:

"Such a beautiful lady"

bervlyn commented:

"This is what we call beauty ❤️❤️❤️💖💖🔥I really admire you Pamela."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh