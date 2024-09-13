Akuapem Poloo, in a social media post, congratulated Cardi B after she and her estranged husband, Offset, welcomed their third child

The social media personality expressed her excitement with a touching message to Cardi B on Thursday, September 12, 2024

Akuapem Poloo's social media post triggered excitement among her followers, who joined her to celebrate and congratulate Cardi B for her new bundle of joy

Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo congratulated American rapper Cardi B after she and her estranged husband, Offset, welcomed their third child on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Akuapem Poloo congratulates Cardi B for welcoming her third child. Photo source: @akuapem_poloo @iamcardib

Akuapem Poloo congratulates Cardi B

Akuapem Poloo took to her Instagram page to express her excitement after hearing that her idol had given birth to her new bundle of joy.

The socialite shared photos of Cardi B, her husband Offset and their two older kids, Kulture and Wave, with the new baby at the hospital after Cardi B's delivery.

In a heartwarming message, Akuapem Poloo praised the American rapper, whom she considers her "twin."

She acknowledged Cardi B as a "sweet and strong woman" who has experienced a newfound happiness amid her ongoing divorce saga with Offset.

She wrote:

"Wow bardiiii congratulations 👏 sweet and strong woman baby number 3 is inn 💃💃 @iamcardib 💋❤️."

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's social media post

Akuapem Poloo's congratulatory social media post to Cardi B triggered excitement among her followers, who thronged to the comment section to celebrate and congratulate her and the American rapper. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments below:

miztoby commented:

"I wanted to tag you wen I saw her post,and here you've posted her❤️❤️😂Cardi twin❤️❤️Congratulations to you❤️❤️❤️."

princetopomar commented:

"Congrats to her🥳….You are just like your Twinnie such great women….We love her❤️….I miss you two together."

brodaharrison commented:

"Congratulations to her @iamcardib."

sky__quing commented:

"A Queen, I Stan 🙌. Congratulations 👏🎊."

justchinazor commented:

"Congratulations to our big sister 😍😍."

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

"Congratulations bardiiii ❤️❤️🎉🎉."

benedicta.azumah commented:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏 to her. This is Beautiful 😍."

