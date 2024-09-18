Serwaa Amihere has shown her support and expressed anticipation for Shatta Wale's upcoming studio album, SAFA

Popular Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has expressed her excitement for Shatta Wale's upcoming studio album, SAFA.

Serwaa Amihere takes to social media to support Shatta Wale's upcoming SAFA album. Photo source: shattawalegh, serwaaamihere

Source: Twitter

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Serwaa showed her support by responding to a trailer posted by Shatta Wale promoting the album, stating she was eagerly awaiting its release.

The highly anticipated album is set to drop on September 20, 2024.

Many Ghanaians, including Serwaa, have voiced their enthusiasm for the project, which marks another major release from the dancehall star. Shatta Wale has been teasing the album for weeks, building anticipation among fans.

As part of the album rollout, Shatta Wale has already released a single titled Blessings, which features Ghanaian rapper Amerado.

The song has done well on the airwaves, receiving positive feedback from fans and the single has raised expectations for the full album.

Shatta Wale's album excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GezuExpensive said:

"We love You Serwaa."

Abdul_Majid212 commented:

"The queen is ready then we are all ready"

addigeneral233 said:

"@shattawalegh I will be expecting more of youth songs cuz this December I will need u"

KwawAgyapong commented:

"No one does it better than the Don"

TwentyOne_OBO said:

"Is only one Man. And his name is Shatta Wale"

blessmanbuzz said:

"Only songs on the album are bangers"

GezuExpensive commented:

"We love You Serwaa."

Serwaa Amihere dances to King Makoma song

Serwaa Amihere is a very supportive person, and she has proven this true several times recently.

In addition to Shatta Wale, she has supported other musicians recently including King Paluta.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the media personality performed King Paluta's hit song at an event.

Serwaa Amihere showed her musical prowess by singing the song and impressing the many guests.

Source: YEN.com.gh