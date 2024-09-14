Media personality Serwaa Amihere performed musician King Paluta's Aseda and Makoma at Alisa Hotel

Guests who were dining at the outdoor area of the restaurant inside the hotel enjoyed her performance as some walked to her to spray money on her

The video excited many social media users who talked about Miss Amihere having a beautiful voice

Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere performed celebrated musician King Paluta's hit songs with a live band at the Alisa Hotel.

Serwaa Amihere performs King Paluta's Aseda and Makoma with a live band. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere and @kingpalutamusic

Serwaa Amihere performs King Paluta's songs

The video was captured and posted on Instagram by famous blogger Kobby Kyei who noted in the caption that Serwaa Amihere did a mashup of King Paluta's songs at the Alisa Hotel.

In the video, the seasoned broadcaster was dressed in a black long-sleeved dress with a cut in the front. Her makeup was flawless, and her frontal lace wig hung over her shoulders.

Her performance started with her singing Aseda by King Paluta before she went on to sing Makoma, which entertained guests dining at the restaurant inside the hotel.

While performing Makoma, a gentleman walked towards her to play with her while trying to throw a GH¢100 note at her. She then snatched the money from her and handed it to the backup singer who was part of the live band.

Video of Serwaa Amihere singing.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's performance

Many people in the comment section talked bout how beautiful it was to watch Serwaa perform songs by the 25th TGMA Best New Act, King Paluta.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users:

miss_charty89 said:

"This is beautiful Serwaa😍😍😍"

wanreal_king_cryme said:

"See me smiling like a fool here lol this is beautiful 👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

hagar.ow said:

"Me serwaaa anaa 😍 obiaaa boa❤️❤️❤️"

monicdell19 said:

"A Beautiful Soul And More 🔥😍"

naa_albieee said:

"So beautiful to watch😍"

iammandyluv said:

"This is very beautiful ❤️"

drgrace_b said:

"Beautiful to watch @serwaaamihere"

joyquame said:

"@serwaaamihere this is so beautiful to watch. I love it and love you too ❤️❤️"

