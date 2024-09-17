Stonebwoy shared a video on his X page flaunting his beautiful wife, Dr Louisa, as they stepped out for an event

The beautiful couple were fashionably dressed as they showed each other love and affection as they made their way up a flight of stairs

The dancehall musician captioned the video, enquiring from fans what they would name the couple as a musical group

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy shared a video on his X page, showing his fans a special moment he shared with his wife, Dr Louisa. In the video, the beautiful couple could be seen attending an event.

In the video, Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa made their way up a flight of stairs, and they were both dressed fashionably. Stonebwoy wore a dapper baseball shirt and shorts with sneakers, while Dr Louisa also rocked an attire that was equally elegant. As they ascended, the couple displayed gestures of affection, with Stonebwoy passing comments that made his wife smile and giggle.

Along with the video, Stonebwoy asked his fans what name they would give the couple if they were a musical group. The post went viral, and fans responded in the comments section with humorous and creative suggestions.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AbdulHananDC1 said:

"Got a better understanding of who & what ‘a woman of substance is & means in this woman.."

CodedSpecial commented:

"You make the thing dey beeee 1gad . Peace and blessings to you and your family always !"

showboyForever wrote:

"Please, feature her on one of your songs on your next album. 😊 the way that song go trend. ❤️🙏 checki hw3😂"

BRYSONHELSON commented:

"Naa no one is touching this union,devine group of two understanding folks"

Stonebwoy receives praise from Jordin Sparks

Stonebwoy is adored by his fans, and it seems he has a new fan in Jordin Sparks, as the US musician loves the Bhim president.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, she conveyed affection for the musician after dropping her new album.

Jordin, who featured Stonebwoy on her project, was impressed by his verse in their collaboration. Fans were excited to see the American singer fawn over the Ghanaian musician.

