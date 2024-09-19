DWP dancer Championrolie and his mother, Madam Lydia, warmed the hearts of many people with their funny dance video

Mother and son displayed funny dance moves to a viral TikTok audio by TikToker Woo Nana, a song that eulogises mothers

Many people in the comment section talked about how Rolie's mother's dance moves made them laugh

DWP dancer Championrolie melted the hearts of many fans when he shared a video of himself and his mother, Madam Lydia, dancing to a viral TikTok sound.

Championrolie dances with his mother in an adorable video. Image Credit: @championrolie

Championrolie and his mother's dance video

In the video, Championrolie and his mother recorded a beautiful dance video on their home's compound. They looked stylish in dark sunglasses.

The funny and trending TikTok sound they danced to was by famous TikToker Woo Nana, a song that seeks to eulogise mothers.

Writing a description of the video, the DWP dancer noted that his mother was his number one supporter and someone who would support him in whatever he did.

"POV: When your number one fan supports anything you do."

In the caption of the TikTok video, he wrote,

"Sundays are for Mummy and I 😂❤️If this showed on your fyp, you are blessed !! Cc: @woo nana #fyp #championrolie."

Video of Championrolie and his mother.

Reactions to Championrolie and his mother's video

The video of Championrolie and his mother dancing melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged the comment section to share their excitement.

Below are the reactions of Championrolie's TikTok followers:

Jarrah🌻🌺 said:

"So maa Lydia get moves than me eiii 😂😂😂😂"

TREAT PEOPLE WELL 💛💛💛 said:

"I can't stop watching ooo😂😂😂😂😂😂...Herh Maa Lydia is a vibe aswear!!!😂😂"

Demzy BaYe said:

"Bruuuuuhhhh😂😂😂. My mummy Dey wan kill me oooh 😂😂😂"

RÊiGN HøMMiE🛴 said:

"This song will definitely bring out people's mom"

Secretary👩‍💼Kim😂❤️ said:

"This woman 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂hmmmm God abeeeeggggggg"

Championrolie and Ghetto Kids' dance video

YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy dancer Championrolie met Uganda's Ghetto Kids to record a dance video. In the video they recorded, the dancers displayed wild freestyle moves.

Meanwhile, Championrolie held a beginners' dance class at the Silver Spring Hotel in the capital city of Uganda.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh