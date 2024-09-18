Kumawood actor Lil Win sought to do menial jobs as he was seen using a hammer and a chisel in a masonry job

In the caption, he noted that he was on a quest to search for wealth, hence the reason he was chiselling energetically

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and several other fans were concerned about his safety as he did not use any safety gear while using the hammer and chisel

Kumawood actor Lil Win got many people worried about his safety when he shared a video of him doing a masonry job.

Lil Win does masonry job

In the video, Lil Win was seated on a plastic chair as he busily nailed a chisel into a hardened concrete floor. With so much energy, he used a hammer to create a whole.

Dressed casually, he wore no shirt but only shorts, and while at his menial job, he wore a stylish silver wristwatch and black slippers.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Lil Win noted that he resorted to doing menial jobs in his quest for money.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😱😱😱😱 hmmmmm I need money ooo who will give me money 💣💣💣💣💣🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️"

Video of Lil Win doing construction work.

Reactions to Lil Win's video

Many people in the video's comment section wondered why Lil Win was chiselling and hammering the concrete floor. Some asked whether gold was hidden under the ground.

Seasoned actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, who recently marked her 41st birthday on September 11, 2024, and several other fans were concerned about Lil Win's safety.

Below are the

vivian_jill_lawrence said:

"Be careful bro.....don't hurt yourself please 😂"

cwame_afriyie_

"Waaw no wonder you're full of blessings 👏👏👏 hard work 💪"

lilflacko_ii

"You do galamesay before? Adey see say nah you chiseler man 😂🔥🔥"

richman_sconzy said:

"If someone were to be the one doing it like this aaaaah be sincere with me what would you say to the person be serious masa 😂😂😂😂😂"

king_obed4u

"Bra lil win u Dey small scale mining"

penstileben

"All the money was used in a country called Ghana 🇬🇭"

popesly_music said:

"You find gold anaa 😂"

Lil Win speaks on Kumawood challenges

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star, Lil Win, spoke about some challenges plaguing the Kumawood movie industry.

The comic actor blamed some Ghanaian pastors for creating division among his colleagues in the movie industry.

Lil Win recounted when he had to intervene and settle a feud between two movie directors. They had fought each other over a pastor's fake revelation.

