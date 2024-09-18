Odehyieba Priscilla is among Ghana's newly minted SHS leavers after taking her final high school exams this month

The teenage sensation has already begun preparing for life after completing her time at St Louis Senior High School

A video of the Ghanaian singing sensation driving, which has surfaced on social media, has excited scores of fans

Ghanaian singer Odehyieba Priscilla recently completed her high school education at the St Louis Senior High School.

The gospel artist forayed into the limelight as a child and has spent much of her teenage life as a young star.

Odehyieba Priscilla takes driving lessons after completing high school. Photo source: @odehyiebaPriscillaministries

Scores of fans have become interested in her spirit-filled ministrations. Her performances have earned her top endorsements from seasoned gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy.

She recently performed at the press launch for Ohemaa Mercy's upcoming Tehilla Experience in Accra and is likely to join the bill that night.

Many have become interested in Odehyieba Priscilla's life off the stage just as much as her ministrations.

On August 14, she gained significant traction on social media with the beautiful photos she shared on her 18th birthday.

The gospel singer, who couldn't wait to graduate from high school, has now begun preparing for life after St Louis SHS.

A video of her taking driving lessons has surfaced on social media, exciting scores of fans. The 18-year-old earned a car as part of a new management deal.

Odehyieba Priscilla thrill fans with driving lessons

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the video of Odehyieba Priscilla taking her driving lessons.

XORNAM♤♡☆ said:

"wow am proud of you sis 👏 ❤️💕 ❤️❤️❤️I love you more Odehyieba 😘"

chrisamor wrote:

"😂😂😂😂You always put smile on your sister's face 🥰keep it up❤️💞"

Gladys Ntsiful noted:

"wawww good u can now drive .more blessing queen. i cant wait to see u driving with big car 🙏😃👍😍😍😍😍😍"

hajiaElham99 remarked:

"This young lady will not kill person....Mama's laugh sound like Priscilla"

official AJ Media added:

"Priscy is amazing 🔥🥰"

Dr Likee hails Odehyieba Priscilla

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee had opened up about his life-changing encounter with Odehyieba Priscilla.

The comic actor extended his profound admiration for the singer after stating that her administration helped him quit his smoking habit.

