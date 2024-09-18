Model and actress Efia Odo broke her silence on the brouhaha surrounding why she left ownership of Eats Avenue and cautioned Ghanaians about dining there

On the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast, Efia Odo spoke about being part owner, marketing the venue and a situation in the bathroom that started a feud between herself and the co-owner

The video got many people sharing diverse opinions on the matter in the comment section of the video trailer

Socialite and model Efia Odo has opened up about the saga surrounding the ownership of Eats Avenue restaurant and posts on X warning people to dine there at their own risk.

Efia Odo speaks on Eats Avenue saga

In the trailer video for the podcast Rants Bants and Confessions, which she cohosts with social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland, Efia Odo said she was part-owner of the restaurant.

Before delving into matters, the socialite opened up about how she met her business partner and how they settled on the ownership.

Efia Odo said that she did have ownership of Eats Avenue and signed documents pertaining to that, which are proof.

"My first mistake was going on UTV and saying I am the owner," she said on the RBC podcast.

Getting emotional about the entire situation, Efia said that it hurts her that no one saw how hard she worked and how hard she worked for the business.

She noted that when she woke up in the morning, the first thing that came to mind was how to promote Eats Avenue. She said that her dedication to the business made it popular five months after it started operations.

"My co-owner saw me chopping the guy at the restaurant."

Efia Odo speaking about Eats Avenue.

Reactions to Efia Odo's video

Many people in the comment section of the video weighed in on the Eats Avenue saga. Below are some of the opinions:

_verrah.xx said:

"I love you so much 🥺 I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Everything will work out for you regardless!"

ebskyface1tv said:

"Genuinely you have a good heart, you are just not meeting the right people"

amenorvi_afi said:

"Girlll you made Eats Avenue👏 you are Eats Avenue😍 No one can take that away from you 🙌"

teena.marley said:

"Efia you're doing great and soon people will know clean and pure your heart is. Don't give up"

toke_savage said:

"You’re really one of the biggest influencers in west Africa anything u put out there get sold out u deserve more"

nanayaaflexy said:

"Indeed u made Eat Avenue well known within a short period of time... No 2 ways abt dat❤️❤️. It's ur tweet dat was a bit odd...for u to say we shd eat at our own risk de3...charley...e be some serious matter ooo..."

Pamela Watara dines at Eats Avenue

YEN.com.gh reported that socialite Pamela Watara dined at Efia Odo's former restaurant, Eats Avenue, despite Efia's raising concerns about people eating there at their own risk.

In a video, Pamela discussed her decision to continue dining at the restaurant and her two-year-old son.

Ghanaians talked about her maturity and beauty, while others addressed the Eats Avenue saga in the comments.

