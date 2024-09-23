Gospel stars Diana Hamilton and Mercy Chinwo reunited at the 2024 edition of Women In Worship

The stars mesmerised scores of fans with their performance as they borrowed from their Ghanaian and Nigerian cultures

Videos of them at the show have surfaced online, exciting many attendees and fans

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton headlined this year's Women in Worship Experience, along with Nigeria's Mercy Chinwo and several others.

The Women In Worship concert is an annual gathering of female minstrels slated for September each year.

Mercy Chinwo and Diana Hamilton perform at Women In Worship 2024. Photo source: Instagram/DianaHamilton

The singers ministered a slew of their hit songs, including their new collaboration, The Doing of the Lord.

Diana Hamilton took to social media to eulogise Mercy Chinwo and the organisers of this year's Women In Worship, saying,

"The Rehoboth experience of @womeninworshipgh was truly an experience with the Trinity. Grateful to God that He found me worthy. May God bless the organisers and every minister that mounted the stage. @mercychinwo you are such a delight to do ministry with. So glad we could do this again woman of God."

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mercy Chinwo was spotted dancing Adowa during a performance at the concert. Her dance moves excited scores of fans who continue to root for the singer in Ghana.

Diana Asamoah and Mercy Chinwo thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mercy Chinwo and Diana Hamilton's stint at the Women In Worship concert.

OHEMAA Abena Dufie🇬🇭🇨🇦🇺🇸 hailed:

" and Dance dea💯"

@afiaerica_41 commented:

My uncle’s wife more grace mama Justine 🔥🙏🏾

joycensowaah remarked:

"My love for this woman❤️❤️❤️.. Mercy!!!"

abynaaboadiwaaa noted:

"Awwwn the reunion between Aunty Diana and Auntie Mercy ❤️❤️"

lady_diananaanekanaty_1 wrote:

"While watching these photos,The doing of the Lord is playing on my TV.😍😍😍😍"

murendenieh said:

"You and mercy are always effortlessly In sync!!! The best duo the Lord has ever blessed us with!! May the Good Lord enlarge your territories ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Mercy Chinwo sings in Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian gospel sensation Mercy Chinwo had captivated Ghanaian fans with her attempt to sing Diana Hamilton's verse in their new collaboration.

The song "The Doing Of The Lord" took fans by storm after its release and has gained Mercy a bigger audience in Ghana.

