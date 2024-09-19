Guru NKZ has won the 2024 University of Ghana SRC elections with his running mate Jay Lit

The musician, now a student at the University, has opened up about his new milestone for the first time

His profound message after winning the elections impressed his voters and fans, who continue to root for him

Ghanaian rapper Maradona Agyei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, impressed many with his bid to become the University of Ghana SRC president.

Together with his running mate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah, they mounted a consistent campaign leveraging Guru's star power.

Scores of Ghanaian artistes, including Sarkodie, rallied behind their colleague in his political bid.

Guru NKZ extends his gratitude to fans after winning Legon elections. Photo source: Facebook/GuruNKZ

On September 18, the University of Ghana SRC Electoral Commission declared Guru and his running mate the winners of the presidential race.

The news thrilled many fans, considering the Electoral Commission's decision to disqualify Guru because of his non-residential status.

Guru's first remarks after winning 50.7 per cent of the votes extended his gratitude to his fans and voters. On his Facebook, Guru said,

"Thank you God. Thank you team nkz. Thank you. Team maralit. Thank you ug. We made it"

Fans hail Guru

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Guru's milestone as a student leader.

Biggy King said:

"Ahh. God is great 👍 👌 🙌 🙏🏾 ❤️ ♥️. No matter what dema do u were born a 🏆 🏆"

Kawanzy GH wrote:

"The spotlight should be on: ‘Guru and Jay Clinch the 2024 UGSRC Elections,’ 🔥👏. Rather than just ‘Guru Wins 2024 UGSRC Elections.’ 😂 Big congratulations to the entire team🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Khofi De Blu noted:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉Godfather ☮️💝 NKZ is proud of you 🇬🇭💯"

Kerl Daniels remarked:

"Congratulations Dona and ur colleague…I knew you guys were gonna win hands down… and it has come to reality … Kudos guys…👊🏾🫡👊🏾👌"

Larry Ibrahim Fataka Imf added:

"A well deserved fight! Congrats Guru"

Guru speaks on his disqualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Guru, the new University of Ghana SRC president, had commented on his disqualification and reinstatement in the presidential race.

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker said the decision was unfair and did not constitutionally influence his appeal. He thanked the school's appeal board for unanimously voting for his reinstatement.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

