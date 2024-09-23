Shatta Bandle sprayed several GH¢50 notes on a dancer during an event, sparking reactions from social media users

The diminutive social media sensation, who was fashionably dressed, was on stage when a dancer impressed him with her dance moves

Shatta Bandle, who was excited by the display, showered the young lady with a large stack of cash in his hands

Popular diminutive social media sensation Shatta Bandle sparked reactions on social media after he showered a dancer with cash at an event.

The social media sensation, who describes himself as one of the richest men in Ghana, was visibly excited by the dancer's impressive performance on stage.

As the dancer entertained the crowd with her moves, Shatta Bandle, dressed in a stylish outfit and looking the part of his "rich man" persona, took out a large stack of GH¢50 notes and began throwing money at her.

The lady expertly grabbed several notes but maintained her composure by dancing and picking up the money.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by Shatta Bandle's generous display and applauded him.

Shatta Bandle impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Almighty stanzah said:

"See how she make serious dey pick the money 💷 ladies plus cash 😂"

nakedfiregh commented:

"Buh like seriously is he really rich"

Obisko The Fashionista said:

"In the beginning we thought he wasn't rich but I know you know he is now❤️"

zkay commented:

"What business are these people doing. Hmmm they should better show me the way ooo"

bestoris4 said:

"Spraying 50cdis but shatta wale 5cdis 10cidis"

Sean de Barista reacted:

"Now Bosu start Dey read him pocket he no want get closer to her again sia"

Shatta Bandle's son

Shatta Bandle's wealth does not seem to be the only thing growing in his life. His two-year-old son is, too.

In a story by YEN.com.gh, the social media sensation took to Instagram to show off the handsome young boy, who looked very big.

Shatta Bandle's son has grown rapidly just two years after his birth, and the social media star is proud of him.

