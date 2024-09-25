Stonebwoy has gained significant traction with his newly released track Jejereje ahead of his album release

The frenzy surrounding the new release has skyrocketed, especially because of its cast, including Sheena Gakpe

Fans have taken to social media to share their two cents about Stonebwoy's new music video for Jejereje

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has released the highly anticipated video for his new song Jejereje.

The upbeat song caught on after Stonebwoy released a snippet of him performing its infectious hook.

Stonebwoy releases the music video for Jejereje featuring Sheena Gakpe. Photo source: Instagram/Stonebwoy, Instagram/SheenaGakpe

Source: Instagram

On September 25, Ghana's reigning artiste of the year dropped the music video for Jejereje. The colourful visuals directed by Banini featured Ghanaian socialite Sheena Gakpe as a vixen.

Sheena Gakpe is an actress and model who has become an internet sensation thanks to her beautiful photos on social media.

She released footage from the set weeks before the release and asked fans to guess what she was working on.

Many fans were excited to see Sheena in Stonebwoy's music video. After the release, they thronged social media to hail Stonebwoy for his creativity and express their admiration for Sheena Gakpe's stint.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's new music video

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's music video.

@delanyo_rock said:

"Just imagine togolese on this beat with their dance"

@EddiesonKwablah wrote:

"Remix with Srewface will bring more vibe and fire but blazing hot"

@reactionmodewithsirisaac noted:

"Stonebwoy knows how to feed his fans with monster hits "

@tonyghmoviefreak commented:

"The only thing missing in this video is Ginton playing the guitar."

@kokododjo7683 remarked:

"Another hit, this one for those want to shake their waist. Don't joke with man, he is too talented and unique."

@OriSegbetee added:

"My hood James Town for life!!!!!. Hit the like button if you love JT. So much memories and iced up with fine music. It's on repeat"

Stonebwoy poses with Meiway

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been spotted with the Ivorian legend Freddie Meiway.

The musicians met after Stonebwoy's stint in Nkroful to commemorate Kwame Nkrumah's birthday.

Stonebwoy introduced Meiway to his new song Jejereje, and the Ivorian legend appeared to fall in love.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh