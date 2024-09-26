Jay Bahd has criticised the Democracy Hub protesters and apologists who have criticised him for not lending a voice to their cause

The musician said he would not support any non-peaceful demonstrations and lashed out at his detractors in a voice recording on X

He argued that in previous demonstrations that took place recently, people lost their lives with no change in the country's fortunes

Ghanaian musician Jay Bahd has criticised Democracy Hub protesters and those criticising him for not supporting their cause, stating that he would not endorse any non-peaceful demonstrations.

In a voice recording posted on X, formerly Twitter, the popular rapper lashed out at his detractors, defending his decision to remain silent on the ongoing demonstrations.

The Democracy Hub recently organised a three-day protest from September 21 to September 23, 2024, to raise concerns about the harmful effects of illegal mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement in the country.

The protests led to the arrest of 39 individuals for allegedly engaging in unlawful activities during the demonstrations.

Jay Bahd responded sharply to calls from fans and activists urging him to use his platform to support the FreetheCitizen campaign, aimed at demanding the release of the detained protesters.

The musician expressed his disapproval with the protests, citing previous demonstrations that have led to loss of life without bringing about meaningful change in the nation's fortunes.

Jay Bahd sparks reactions with protest remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dazzy_tmc said:

"Plenty peaceful demonstrations Dey bro you never join make we think"

Cosmic_El commented:

"No demonstration has been violent! No one died in any of the demonstrations! Are you even in this country?!"

OwusuRenard said:

"Oooh bro what he Dey talk sense Dey inside bro"

Sarkodie faces backlash over protest support

Jay Bahd is not the only celebrity who has faced criticism regarding the protests. Sarkodie was a recent victim as well.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the rapper was silent when the FreeTheCitizens campaign was started online.

His silence did not sit well with many as his colleagues Kwesi Arthur, Kelvyn Boy, and Black Sherif championed the cause.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

