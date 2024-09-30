Serwaa Amihere performed at the 60th birthday celebration of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba

The event at Bay View Village in Accra on September 31, 2024, saw him celebrate with family and fans

In a video from the event, Serwaa Amihere showed Daddy Lumba with a duet on one of his biggest hits

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba celebrated his 60th birthday in style on Sunday, September 31, 2024, at Bay View Village in Accra.

Serwaa Amihere and Daddy Lumba on stage at his 60th birthday celebration. Photo source: ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The event, which had an all-white dress code, was attended by family, fans, celebrities, and close friends who gathered to honour the music icon.

One of the key moments of the evening was the surprise performance by media personality and singer Serwaa Amihere. In a video from the event, Serwaa took the stage alongside Daddy Lumba to sing one of his popular hits.

The pair, both dressed in white, captured the attention of the audience as they performed together, showing their mutual respect and love for each other.

The performance was well-received by the guests, many of whom are longtime fans of Daddy Lumba’s music.

Many Ghanaians were excited to see Daddy Lumba in good health and celebrated him on social media, sharing fond memories of him and their favourite songs from his catalogue of classics.

Serwaa Amihere and Daddy Lumba warm hearts

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

yaafrimpomaa1212 said:

"Long live Daddy Lumba! We want to celebrate you again on a decade to come. Happy birthday my advisor; your music speaks to my soul. I cried myself to sleep with your songs when I lost my Mum and got to my feet with other songs of yours as well. LEGEND!! "

singlesmeetandmingles commented:

"I soooo much love the way beautiful Serwaa loves daddy lumba very genuine 🙌"

secondhandinbales said:

"Serwaa has a beautiful smile and is contagious 😍 @serwaaamihere"

Serwaa sings with Piesie Esther

The popular media personality showed off her vocal skills again when she performed on stage with Piesie Esther.

YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere attended the gospel singer's mega concert to show her support.

At the event, Serwaa Amaihere and Piesie Esther had a duet performance at the concert and they went viral.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

