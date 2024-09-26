Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono has confirmed the demise of his colleague Unda Beatz, who passed away three days after his birthday

The rapper couldn't hide his emotions as he shared the unfortunate news with his fans on social media.

Fans thronged the comment section to express their condolences to Yaa Pono in this trying time

Ghanaian producer Unda Beatz, who has worked on several fan favourites, including Stonebwoy's highlife classic Sobolo, has died.

He reportedly passed a few days after his birthday. His family has yet to share more details about the cause of his death and funeral arrangements.

Unda Beatz, the Ghanaian producer behind some of Yaa Pono's hits, is confirmed to have passed away. Photo source: Facebook/UndaBeatz

Source: Instagram

The producer was one of Ghana's seasoned sound engineers known for hit singles like Stonebwoy's Top Skanka.

His production career officially started when he moved to Tema, where he met Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono. They became close colleagues and later worked on one of the rapper's infamous diss songs to Shatta Wale, Gbe Nabu.

Yaa Pono confirmed the passing of Unda Beatz on social media, expressing his hurt after losing his colleague. On social media, he said,

"You mess up my whole mood this morning bro .::: Why Unda …… Rest In Peace my brother."

Fans mourn with Yaa Pono

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Yaa Pono's remembrance of Unda Beatz.

fameye_music said:

"Oh no under😢😢whaaarrrt"

yaw_websyte wrote:

"He no try koraaaaaa aaaaahhhh 😢ever in my life he was the engineer I want to record for his there oooo,but na my budget is not up to,awww unda you mess up paaaaaa, I’m soo speechless Atanfo Maame tw3. Very hardworking guy dem kill am"

celebrity_hypemankellyblaq noted:

"I was even with him at the **BONGOFEST hosted by QUAMINA Mp . He was looking very healthy but I woke up today to hear 👂 say , our brother is gone 😭😭 . Am so SAD 😭"

Nacee mourns the late KODA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nacee was one of several Ghanaian gospel music stars, including Sonnie Badu, who attended KODA's funeral service at the KICC Dominion Center in Accra.

After the funeral, Nacee shared a touching tribute on social media celebrating KODA's impact and music legacy, saying he knew the artist was smiling down at them despite his untimely passing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh