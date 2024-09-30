Two young men have gone viral after purchasing two Chevrolet Corvettes, sparking many reactions

The pair bought two different shades of the same American vehicle, one being blue and the other being white

Videos that surfaced online showed the luxury vehicles arriving at the Tema port, capturing onlookers' eyes

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Two Ghanaian twins have gone viral after purchasing two expensive Chevrolet Corvettes, sparking reactions across social media.

The twins bought the cars in two different colours, one blue and the other one white, impressing Ghanaians with their lavish purchases.

Ghanaian twins are trending after their two Chevrolet Corvettes arrived in Tema in a viral video. Photo source: oh_wow_jnr

Source: TikTok

Videos that surfaced online showed the luxury vehicles arriving at the Tema port, capturing the attention of onlookers as the sleek sports cars were unloaded.

In other videos, the twins could be seen driving through the streets of Accra, flaunting their new cars and drawing even more attention.

The Chevrolet Corvette is a high-end sports vehicle with a hefty price tag and a rare sight on roads in Ghana, making the twins' purchase noteworthy.

Many social media users have expressed amazement at the young pair's ability to afford such luxury cars. They congratulated the twins and expressed joy and admiration for their success.

Ghanaian twins impress many with Chevrolets

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Hillary Williams said:

"The way they understand each other to buy same cars alone 🥰"

UNLESS commented:

"Even the Duty of the car cost A Range Rover..wow I will never be Broke"

Pendrick wrote:

"eiii for Ghana here then some of us dey joke ooo eii😂"

Nonchalant said:

"I just want to know ow how much they paid for port duty 😂"

Aziz🇬🇭 commented:

"These twins are bring pressure in Accra 😂🎉"

Pendrick also said:

"eiii for Ghana here then some of us dey joke ooo eii😂"

Criss Waddle cruises in Chevrolet Camaro

The twin vehicles are not the only Chevrolets that have taken Ghanaian social media by storm recently.

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Criss Waddle flaunted his costly Camaro ZL1 in a trending video.

The video of the musician's vehicle sparked reactions on social media as fans admired the car.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh