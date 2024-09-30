3Music Awards 2024: Ghanaian TikToker Almed Addresses Controversy About His Outfit
- The just-ended 2024 edition of 3Music Awards in Accra united top stars from Ghana's socialite class
- Content creator and influencer Almed attended the event in an outfit that got many talking on social media
- The renowned content creator maintained that he was unfazed by harsh criticism meted out by the fans
On September 28, 3Music Awards returned this year after a long hiatus due to financial difficulties.
Scores of Ghanaian celebrities and influencers gathered for the highly anticipated show at The Palm Convention Center, Accra.
Ghanaian content creator Ali Mohammed, popularly known as Almed, was one of several influencers who attended this year's 3Music Awards.
The influencer wore a sleeveless, see-through sequined vest matched with a black lace short waist cape over his sleek pants.
Footage of the influencer's outfit stoked controversy on social media. The influencer has gained significant traction on social media with his hilarious content as much as his unapologetic and effeminate cross-dressing personality.
The influencer shared photos from his stint at the 3Music Awards with a hard-hitting warning to fans.
Recently, the National Commission on Culture issued a statement about the rising phenomenon of cross-dressing among male content creators, sharing its strong disapproval.
Fans react to Almed's message
YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Almed's remarks after the controversy surrounding his outfit for the 3Music Awards.
@princet77155757 said:
"Chale ein shadda skirt all Dey back 😂😂. We lost brother"
@Sacks3zlyf wrote:
"This kind of cross dressing must stop in Ghana it is promoting nonsense hope you know what I'm talking about."
@_PerrySam noted:
"Guy man you dey talk purrrr dier someway o"
@tuffguy_1 remarked:
"Be like award events be the rainbow people dema Christmas. Smh"
