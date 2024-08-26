Criss Waddle, in a video, was spotted cruising in an expensive Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on an empty street

The rapper showcased his driving skills as he sped on the streets while a friend recorded and hailed him

The video triggered reactions on social media, with users praising Criss Waddle for his flashy vehicle

Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle caught the attention of many on social media after flaunting his wealth with a new and expensive Chevrolet Camaro.

Criss Waddle flaunts an expensive Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the streets.

Criss Waddle flaunts expensive Chevrolet Camaro

Criss Waddle took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself driving a black Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the streets.

The video showed the rapper showcasing his excellent driving skills as he drifted on the empty street while being recorded by a friend, who lavished praise for his displays.

Criss Waddle later got out of the car and sported a black ski mask, a T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers as he jammed to Shatta Wale's 2024 hit song Killa Ji Mi, which was being played in the background.

Per checks on the website caranddriver.com, the price of the luxurious Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 starts at $75,395 and goes up to $81,995, depending on the preference of the potential user.

Criss Waddle is well known as an affluent entrepreneur and musician who regularly flaunts his impressive fleet of expensive, luxurious cars.

The rapper recently got people talking on social media after being spotted cruising in his red, luxurious Ferrari 458 in Accra. The car reportedly boasts an estimated base price of over $226,000.

Below is the video of Criss Waddle cruising in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1:

Criss Waddle's Chevrolet Camaro gets Ghanaians talking

The video of Criss Waddle cruising in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 triggered reactions from some impressed Ghanaians on social media, who praised him.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

KHAN commented:

"Low key u are the richest celeb in the country. Respect 🤗👌🫡."

DANCOSTA commented:

"I tap into your blessings, the one and only Waddle 🥰✌️."

mr. black @official6 commented:

"Senior, I love ur simple dressing…. even always look simple 🔥."

ranger commented:

"Favourite father with my favourite car."

Lloner03 commented:

"Charlie but on a low Chairman dem for give you the Real Street King 👑 Coz since my childhood wey I Dey hear waddle it never fades."

