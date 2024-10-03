Jackie Appiah, in a video, prepared jollof rice in her plush and expensive-looking kitchen

In the video, the actress' kitchen looked state-of-the-art as she played music on her smart fridge and used luxurious-looking pots and pans

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians marvelled at the wealth on display and expressed admiration for the actress

Popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared a new video on Instagram showing her cooking skills while cooking jollof rice in her luxurious kitchen. The footage showed her state-of-the-art kitchen with modern appliances and stylish design.

The actress's kitchen had sleek marble finishes on the cabinets, elegant lighting, and well-organised glass plates, wine glasses, and cups on a trendy shelf. The architectural design of the kitchen, paired with its high-end appliances, had many social media users commenting on the wealth and luxury on display.

In the video, Jackie played King Promise's song 'Perfect Combi' through her smart refrigerator, which further impressed her followers. She used luxurious-looking pots and pans as she gave a step-by-step guide to preparing the popular Ghanaian dish, jollof rice.

Once the meal was ready, Jackie sat down with her son, Damien Agyemang, to enjoy the food. The comments section of the video was filled with admiration, as many fans expressed their astonishment at the actress's kitchen and lifestyle.

Jackie Appiah impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bigails7631 said:

"Even the glass is D&G wow I would be like you one day and even more"

sese_tilda wrote:

"Can we give it up for the kitchen interior 👏👏👏😍damn that refrigerator is something"

talk2meddy said:

"Jackie no be anyone mate oh 😍😍aesthetically screaming class"

Jackie Appiah in suit

Jackie Appiah has always been classy, and she recently showed this in how she dresses.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress looked elegant, as she wore a neat white suit and matching pants.

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians showered compliments on the star actress, expressing admiration for her.

