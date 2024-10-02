Lil Win, in a video, flaunted his beautiful grandmother as he paid her a visit at home

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win recently visited his grandmother and shared a video of the touching moment on social media.

The actor was seen sitting next to his grandmother and joking with her while recording the interaction with his phone's selfie camera.

In the video, Lil Win seemed happy to spend time with his grandmother, smiling and enjoying her company. He encouraged his followers to visit their grandmothers if they were still alive, highlighting the importance of family.

Fans of the actor responded positively in the comments section of the TikTok video, with many praising the beauty of his elderly grandmother and expressing their admiration for the special bond between the two. Others also shared their fond memories with their grandmothers.

Lil Win and grandmother warm hearts

babylast said:

"l do not have nana infact l do not know her l wish she is still alive for me to see her but she is no more may her soul rest in peace 🤲🥺🥺"

silicon1205 said:

"Eeii grandma,long life and prosperity 🔥"

Nyce1_Bakery_Cakes reacted:

"I really love my grandma as well🥰🥰well done"

Nana Serwaa 🇬🇭 commented:

"Wow same face long live grandma 🙏❤️"

KWAHU ABETIFI NII BA OBOUR BA said;

"that's why I always put you in my prayers 🙏 all the time you are such a calm and a good person 🙏 🥰"

Lil Win celebrates son in video

Lil Win has proven himself to be a very family-oriented person; his grandmother is not the only family he loves dearly.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actor celebrated his son by sharing a heartwarming video on social media.

He shared the video in celebration of the young boy's birthday, and his fans joined in the celebrations.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

