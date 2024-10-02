Agadoo recently met Kumawood actor and media personality Dr Likee and his cronies on a video set

The viral sensation was thrilled to connect and collaborate with the phenomenal Kumawood comic star

A video of them together that is trending online has got fans anticipating what the meeting could lead to

Ghanaian dancer and viral sensation Agadoo has become one of the country's most sought-after content creators.

His collaborations with superstars like DopeNation and Fella Makafui have helped skyrocket his rising stocks.

Agadoo mesmerises Dr Likee after meeting him with other Kumawood stars, including 39/40.

Source: Instagram

The dancer, whose TikTok soundbites have been used by Ghanaian netizens over 50,000 times, was recently spotted with Kumawood actor Ras Nene, who is popularly known as Dr Likee.

Agadoo shared his encounter with Dr Likee, who he described as his godfather.

The Kumawood star, who has hinted at retiring from acting and focusing on his entrepreneurial efforts, has built an empire of young creatives, including Kyekyeku and Opoku Bilson.

Many of the youngsters have credited Dr Likee for being their guiding light in the changing film landscape.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agadoo mesmerised Dr Likee with his hilarious facial expressions and dance moves.

Agadoo and Dr Likee excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agadoo and his recent stint with Dr Likee.

puka pac said:

"Agado is cooking something special for his funs but is not picking🤣"

Kiki🧚💫 wrote:

"The person we can't see is making funny comments😂 He was like Methodist team , prayers , Christmas song ajeii, tres33 Ɔsuro n'abusuafo 😂"

success😇🕊️ noted:

"Aka Ebenezer is confused"

KK RASTA remarked:

"Aka is like is agadoo correct 😂💔"

rolandaggrey222 shared:

"Agadoo they use 16"

Junior__godgift added:

"Be like the gyimie money Dey inside o🤣😭"

Agadoo talks about being used

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agadoo opened up about his experience as a thriving content creator in Ghana.

He explained that he felt used but was finding his feet once again after a few disappointing moments in his life.

Agadoo's complaints come on the back of his rumoured rift with DopeNation after their high-striding collaboration.

