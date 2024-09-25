Efiewura TV series film stars Jojo Mills and his colleague Eunice Banini were recently spotted on a date in Accra

The film personalities caught up on old times as they enjoyed their meals and each other's company

A video of them heartily recounting the fondest memories from their prime has surfaced on social media, exciting sores of fans

Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills Robertson, popularly known for his role in the Efiewura comic TV series, has been spotted in the country.

The actor moved to the US and recently celebrated his milestone as an official citizen of the country.

The popular Efiewura star has been documenting his activities in Ghana since arriving and sharing them on his TikTok.

In a recent video, he was spotted on what appeared to be a friendly lunch date with his long-time colleague, Eunice Banini, from the Efiewura TV series.

Eunice Banini is renowned for her role in other Ghanaian classics, including Diabolo. Her infamous relationship with Suzzy Williams, who passed away in 2005, also made her the talk of town.

Many fans were intrigued to discover that Eunice Banini hadn't retired from her character in the Efewura TV series. She jumped into action when she reconnected with Jojo Mills.

Eunice has four kids and has promised not to rush into another marriage due to her hard lunch in relationships.

Jojo Mills and Eunice Banini thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jojo Mills and Eunice Banini's lunch date in Accra.

pablo said:

"This woman use to be one of the most pretty women on tv those times"

Odehyieba01 wrote:

"Eiiii.....Eunice still strong. ✌My celebrity crush in the 90s❤️"

kwamefreeman24 remarked:

:Eiiii.... This woman.....Shatta.... Where have you been...."

dOn Dada noted:

"two legends. thanks for making our childhood fun"

ama added:

"Aww the Last time I was just thinking about her . Been awhile we see her in public Legend."

Jojo Mills lives life abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Jojo MIlls chilling in the US had popped up on social media.

The actor looked graceful in his old age, to the delight of many Ghanaians who took to the comment section to drop fond memories of him.

