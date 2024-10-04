TikToker Enye Lie Biaa got many people laughing when he imitated YouTuber Ras Nene's walk and style of dressing in a viral video

Ras Nene reacted to the TikTok video with several laughing emojis and reposted it on his Instagram page

Many people applauded the TikToker for imitating Ras Nene perfectly, while others referred to him as the YouTuber's twin

TikToker Enye Lie Biaa went viral after imitating YouTuber Akabenezer aka Ras Nene's walk and his style of dressing in a video.

TikToker Enye Lie Biaa imitates Akabenezer's walk and dressing. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene and @enye.lie.biaa

Source: Instagram

TikToker imitates Ras Nene

TikToker Enye Lie Biaa shared a funny video of him imitating Ras Nene. He dressed like the famous YouTuber by wearing a pair of jeans of knee-length with the ends frayed.

The TikToker then tucked in his short-sleeved top and completed Ras Nene's signature look by wearing pointy ankle-length shoes.

Enye Lie Biaa's posture resembled that of the famous Kumawood actor as he walked in front of a building.

Ras Nene downloaded Enye Lie Biaa's video from his TikTok account and reshared it on Instagram and captioned it with laughing emojis.

Video of TikToker imitating Ras Nene.

Reactions to TikToker imitating Ras Nene

Many people talked about Enye Lie Biaa's striking imitation to that of Ras Nene. They applauded him for executing it perfectly in the video.

Others could not hold back their laughter as they filled the comments with several laughing emojis.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users:

KOBBY JAHY🤍🕊 said:

"More than Akabenezer 🤣😂"

أمير المؤمنين said:

"who also think is was Aka at the first 😂😂"

1realwood9012 said:

"Akabenzer come and take your son 🤣💔"

ekow_mofo said:

"The facial expression, lol oh my dayzzz 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂"

i_am_worlase_ said:

"You show everyone love … that’s nice we are also learning"

Ras Nene's reaction to the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh