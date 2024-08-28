A superfan abroad has showcased his love for Kumawood stars Ras Nene and Shifo in a profound way

This comes after Shifo with met the fan, who is a Catholic nun and her family in Barcelona, Spain

The kind gesture from the superfan to Dr Likee and his crony impressed many Ghanaians online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Shifo, known for his skits with Dr Likee, has shared some of his best moments from his recent trip to Europe.

The Kumawood star, who was in Barcelona, Spain met a fan who is an admirer of his skits with Dr Likee.

Shifo gets gifts for himself and Dr Likee in Spain. Photo source: Instagram/Shifogh, TikTok/Shifo1Celebraties, Instagram/DrLikee

Source: Instagram

The fan, popularly known as Lucia, is a Catholic nun who is beloved by many Ghanaian TikTok users for her impressive attempts at speaking Fante and eating Ghanaian foods.

Shifo had a hearty interaction with Lucia about the latter's exposure to Ghanaian culture and love for Dr Likee and his cronies.

During their interaction, the Catholic nun offered Shifo a prayer rosary and added another for Dr Likee, who has been a change agent in the Kumawood industry and helped his foray into acting.

In a recent interview, Shifo praised Dr Likee's consistent efforts to ensure directors and executives feature him and give him his due.

Lucia excites Ghanaians with her gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lucia's gesture to Dr Likee and Shifo.

KwakuOriginal said:

"Bring it to Ghana and change the hardship in Ghana 🤔"

JMN24TV wrote:

"If Okomfo had given u this by now anka Koobibinii is here speaking nkwaseas3m"

Kwaku Asuming noted:

"Shifo and Akabenezer have both been loyal to each other..their friendship surpass brothers mpo..."

9_df.Brownsted remarked:

"It seems Lucia was a gangster before she turn to Roman sis. 😂. U see the way she hug shifo"

Johnson ❤️❤️🇬🇭✊🏿🇪🇸 added:

"Ofa speak English ples🤔 Lucia tinks u ae insulting her 😂😂😂"

Shifo recounts his friendship with Dr Likee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shifo had opened up about the genesis of his relationship with Kumawood superstar Dr Likee.

Shifo said he has been friends with Dr Likee for over two decades, describing him as a brother and his regular pillar of support.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh