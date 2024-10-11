Media personality and entrepreneur Delay has shared insights into her humble beginnings before success found her

In a video, she narrated how she lacked basic things like underwear and had to rely on friends to feed

Her inspirational story in the video got some of her admirers touched and motivated for the future

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known professionally as Delay, has opened up on her struggles before achieving success.

In a video shared online, Delay, who hosts the popular Delay Show, which has been running for 16 years, indicated that she came from nothing and had it tough before making it.

Recounting her early days in Tema, the successful television host and entrepreneur narrated the serious financial hardships she underwent.

Delay inspires fans with story of how she struggled to make it. Photo source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

She described days when she went without food, relying on friends returning from work to share a meal.

"The friend would then go and buy 'check check' (fried rice), which we shared," Delay recalled.

To show the severity of her situation at the time, Delay, who recently denied rumours of dating Amerado, stated that she only owned one pair of brassiere and had to "repair" continuously because of constant wear and tear.

"At a point, I had only one brassiere. One hand would get torn, and I would sew it and use it again," she said while laughing.

The revelation starkly contrasts her status as one of Ghana's leading media personalities. Today, Delay is known for her polished appearance and successful business ventures, though she frequently reflects on her challenging journey to the top.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Delay's story

The story shared by Delay got many of her admirers inspired and full of praise for her.

vicky_kstone said:

"Wow, what a story, and now she can buy whatever she wants to in fact God has been good."

hemaakorantemaaofosu said:

"I will soon tell my story and smile."

3phya_kookie said:

"😂😂😂😂😂This woman❤️."

YEN.com.gh reported that Delay had given an awe-inspiring acceptance speech as she received her new plaque at this year's Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

She recounted her journey to stardom after her TV debut and how her sister rallied behind her.

After her awe-inspiring story, fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Delay.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh