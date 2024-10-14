Award-winning gospel singer MOG Music has joined Oheneba Jude's viral craze on TikTok

His entry to the viral challenge registered nearly 50k hits on TikTok in less than 24 hours

Fans thronged the comments section to share admiration for him and reacted to his attempt

A thrilling new TikTok trend has stoked a frenzy on social media, influencing netizens to drool over their meals.

The trend's originator, Oheneba Jude, a young Kumasi-based content creator, has gained significant traction with his intriguing videos.

Jude shares his random daily experiences at funerals while eating his meals with joy. Many of Jude's fans say his content ramps up their appetite.

Ghanaian gospel singer MOG Music recently shared a video on TikTok mimicking Oheneba Jude while eating a bowl full of pasta. The singer hilariously referenced the unofficial Ghanaian term for pasta.

The singer is known for his known for his contemporary gospel songs and awe-inspiring performances.

He leveraged his trending video to publicise his upcoming series of shows in the UK. MOG Music will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and Milton Keynes on October 26, November 9, and 16, respectively.

Fans react MOG Music's attempt

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to MOG Music's attempt to mimick to Oheneba Jude.

Aunty Milly said:

"Eeeiii Asem na y3 Critical oo😁😁😁Oheneba Jude you have cause paa😅😅"

Obrempong El Capable 🦅 wrote:

"Working for God without add comedy 🎭 deɛ pressure straight 🤣"

Nhhiraba Janet🇬🇭🇬🇧🇺🇸 remarked:

"oh my goodness. Jude 😂😂😂😂😂what have u done to our minister 😂😂😂😂"

nattygee91 shared:

"AY3 cridical. Oheneba Jude you see what you’ve caused?😁😁😁😁"

The Lord’s Glory ✝️ shared:

"Wofri Kumasi wahu?????, I’m with you wae 😆😆😆😆 we will go like ena taalia 1 cedi 😆😆"

groovybaby10💛🇬🇭 added:

"At this point in life err what I can say is what whatever you’re good at doing kindly do it well or better it will pay off one day 🤞🏽😂"

